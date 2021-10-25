Japan Confirms 2,172 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,172 new coronavirus infection cases in the past week, down from the week-earlier figure of 3,791.

The total number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, reached 1,717,336 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's death toll from the virus rose by 95 to 18,211.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases at 377,418. Osaka in western Japan came second at 202,117, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 168,823, Saitama, north of the Japanese capital, at 115,533 and Aichi in central Japan at 106,503.

The latest seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 51.7 in Osaka, higher than the 31.9 in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]