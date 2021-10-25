COVID-19 Curbs on Eateries Lifted in Tokyo Area, Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo, three neighboring prefectures and the western Japan prefecture of Osaka lifted their requests for shorter operating hours at eateries on Monday, marking a step toward the full resumption of economic activities.

Currently, Okinawa, southernmost Japan, is the only prefecture that requests local restaurants and bars to operate for shorter hours among areas that were covered by the Japanese government's COVID-19 state of emergency, which was canceled at the end of last month.

The state of emergency was put in place for Tokyo and 18 prefectures.

In a teleconference Monday, the governors of Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa-- and the mayors of ordinance-designated cities agreed to coordinate in promoting vaccinations and enhancing medical care supply systems for the prevention of a resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

"Infectious diseases tend to spread in winter, and Halloween, year-end parties and many other (upcoming) events will be attended by many people," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told the meeting, calling for continuing full COVID-19 measures in a united way.

