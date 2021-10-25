Japan Logs 153 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the nationwide daily tally standing below 200 for the first time since July 6, 2020.

No new cases were confirmed in 19 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Ibaraki, Shizuoka and Kochi.

Across the country, seven new deaths were reported among infected people on the day, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms decreased by six from the previous day to 202.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections came to 17, down by 12 from a week earlier and below 20 for the second straight day. The seven-day moving average of daily figures stood at 29.6, down 48.6 pct week on week.

In the Japanese capital, three new fatalities were confirmed, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by two from the previous day to 20.

