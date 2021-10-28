ELECTION INSIGHT: LDP Factions Clashing in Some Constituencies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Opposition candidates are not the only enemies for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the general election next Sunday, with some party factions remaining at loggerheads with each other after fierce battles for official endorsement for their candidates.

In the No. 5 constituency of Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, the factions led respectively by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the party, are fighting, in an effective split of the conservative camp.

Meanwhile, the faction led by former Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda remains disgruntled with the party headquarters' selection of a Nikai faction member as the LDP's candidate in the No. 1 constituency of Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Branded a Traitor

