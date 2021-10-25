Princess Mako, Komuro Not to Take Questions at Press Meet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Princess Mako and her commoner fiance Kei Komuro, who are set to marry on Tuesday, will wrap up their post-wedding news conference after making initial remarks, due to her health condition, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

At the news conference, slated for Tuesday afternoon, the princess and Komuro, both 30, will distribute their answers in writing to questions submitted by journalists in advance.

According to the agency, Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, was shocked to find that the media questions include one that may create the impression that wrong information is a fact.

She cannot dispel her strong concerns about the event proving too much for her, and decided through consultations with doctors that it would be impossible for her to take and answer questions from journalists on camera, the agency said.

The agency revealed on Oct. 1 that Princess Mako has been diagnosed with complex posttraumatic stress disorder after years of critical reviews of their planned marriage due to a money dispute involving Komuro’s mother.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]