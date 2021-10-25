Consultations from Needy People Triple in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of new requests for advice from people in need that were received by local governments across Japan in fiscal 2020 more than tripled from the previous year, the welfare ministry said in a preliminary report on Monday.

The surge is believed to reflect a steep increase in the number of consultations from people who lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

The number of new requests for advice totaled 786,195 in the year to March this year, up from 248,398 in fiscal 2019, according to a tally of data from 906 local governments that have welfare offices to give advice to those in need.

A comparison between January 2020, before virus infections spread in Japan, and January 2021 shows that consultations from men in their 20s and 30s both jumped about fourfold.

During fiscal 2020, the largest monthly total was registered in April, when the government's first COVID-19 state of emergency was declared.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]