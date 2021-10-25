Restaurants in Tokyo, Elsewhere Extend Opening Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of Japanese restaurant chain operators extended operating hours at their outlets on Monday, when COVID-19 restrictions were fully lifted for operations at eateries in the Tokyo metropolitan area and the western prefecture of Osaka.

But it is uncertain whether the restaurants in Tokyo, the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa and Osaka will see the number of customers recover amid persistent concerns over a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections. Also, some "izakaya" eateries are cautious about resuming regular operations.

Zensho Holdings Co. <7550> restarted 24-hour operations at its "gyudon" beef-on-rice restaurant chain Sukiya. Its Coco's restaurant chain will open until late at night.

McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) <2702> plans to return its outlets' operations to normal in stages, it said.

Skylark Holdings Co. <3197> will extend operating hours at restaurants under the Gusto brand and other outlets until 10:30 p.m. through the end of this month and until 11:30 p.m., the closing time before the COVID-19 outbreak, from next month.

