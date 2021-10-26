Japanese Princess Mako Marries Komuro

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako married commoner Kei Komuro, who works at a New York law firm, on Tuesday, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Upon the marriage, the first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko lost her status as a member of the Imperial Family and became commoner Mako Komuro under an Imperial House Law provision.

Agency staff submitted the couple's marriage registration paper to a municipal office on their behalf, and the paper was accepted around 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT), the agency said.

Mako became the ninth female Imperial Family member to marry since the end of World War II and the first since the 2018 marriage of former Princess Ayako, now Ayako Moriya, the third daughter of the late Prince Takamado, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, bid farewell to her family and left the residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward around 10 a.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]