Ex-Princess Mako, Komuro Congratulated on Marriage

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--People linked to former Japanese Princess Mako and Kei Komuro congratulated the couple on their marriage Tuesday, wishing that they will live a happy married life ahead.

Shuji Takahashi, 66, who guided the former princess, now commoner Mako Komuro, at the 2017 International Ceramics Festival Mino in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, described her as "serious and sincere." She "not only listened to the descriptions of the works (on display at the triennial event), but expressed her impressions and feelings toward them, and requested a meeting with the artists," recalled Takahashi, who served as head of the event's jury.

"I was very impressed by her appreciation of and interest in culture," he said, adding, "I felt grateful." The former princess served as honorary president of the 2017 event, as well as the previous ceramics festival in 2014.

Her participation in the 2017 festival, held for about a month from mid-September that year, was her first official duty as an Imperial Family member since her unofficial engagement to Komuro was announced early that month. "I wish her happiness," said Takahashi, currently director of Toyota Municipal Museum of Art in Aichi Prefecture, adjacent to Gifu.

The first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko lost her status as an Imperial Family member upon her marriage with Komuro, a commoner, under an Imperial House Law provision. She is expected to move to New York to live with her husband, who works at a New York law firm.

