New Yorkers Welcome Married Japanese Princess Coming to City

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Residents in New York congratulated former Japanese Princess Mako and his commoner husband, Kei Komuro, who got married on Tuesday in Japan and are expected to start a new life in the U.S. city.

Dennis Cheng, a 49-year-old New York native, welcomed the couple coming to the city, home to eight million citizens of various ethnicities and nationalities.

A Japan lover, Cheng has often heard news about the couple's marriage. He expressed his hope that the former princess, who left the Imperial Family upon marriage, will enjoy her life as an ordinary citizen in New York.

A Japanese woman in her 20s who moved to the city this summer due to her husband's transfer said: "You need courage to survive in a place you don't know. I hope she'll do her best and make a good family."

A 61-year-old chef who has lived in the United States for some 30 years said former Princess Mako is "great in her endurance" after three years of not seeing Komuro, who had been studying in New York.

