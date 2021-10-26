Japan NRA Inspects TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Tuesday inspected Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, over flaws in security against terrorism.

The nuclear industry watchdog will interview TEPCO employees and check records and data at the plant. The inspection was launched as an additional examination after TEPCO submitted a report on the problem in September.

The plant had a lot of security problems, including the failure to fix dysfunctional equipment to detect intruders. This led the NRA to issue in April an order to effectively ban TEPCO from operating the plant.

In September, TEPCO said in the report that it had low risk awareness over nuclear materials protection and failed to check on-site operations sufficiently.

The report also included preventive measures such as an improvement in employee training and an increase in the involvement of the management in related affairs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]