Half of Overwork Suicides within 6 Days of Depression Onset

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Around half of overwork-induced suicide deaths in Japan happened within the six days of the onset of mental illness, a government white paper showed Tuesday.

Of the 497 suicide deaths recognized as occupational incidents between fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2017, 47.3 pct occurred less than a week after the symptoms of depression or other mental diseases appeared, according to the white paper on the prevention of death by overwork, approved by the cabinet the same day.

The large number of cases involving a short period of time between the onset of mental illness and death highlights the importance of swiftly noticing and responding to possible victims.

According to the report, 18.7 pct of suicide deaths occurred between the seventh and 29th days from the appearance of symptoms, and 15.1 pct between the 30th and 89th days.

The report also found that 64 pct of victims did not visit medical institutions for their symptoms.

