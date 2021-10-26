Shigeo Nagashima, 8 Others to Receive Order of Culture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Tuesday to grant the Order of Culture for fiscal 2021 to nine people, including former baseball superstar Shigeo Nagashima, 85, kabuki actor Onoe Kikugoro VII, Japanese-born U.S. scientist Syukuro Manabe, 90, who has been named a winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Physics.

It is the first time for the prestigious cultural award in Japan to be given to a former professional baseball player. Nagashima played for and headed the Yomiuri Giants, one of the country's most popular professional baseball teams. Meanwhile, a person named a Nobel Prize winner is customarily awarded the Order of Culture in the same year.

The government also selected 21 Persons of Cultural Merit, among them actor Yuzo Kayama, 84, playwright Juro Kara, 81, manga artist Yumiko Oshima, 74, and Manabe, a senior meteorologist at Princeton University in the United States.

Asami Maki, who had long led the world of ballet in Japan and passed away on Wednesday last week at the age of 87, is among the Order of Culture recipients. Maki had given her informal consent to receiving the award before her death. It is the fourth time for the Order of Culture to be awarded to a person after the death of the individual.

The other five recipients of the Order of Culture are molecular biologist Tsuneko Okazaki, 88, professor emeritus at Nagoya University, poet Hirohiko Okano, 97, cultural anthropologist Junzo Kawada, 87, professor emeritus at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, painter Koji Kinutani, 78, and mathematician Shigefumi Mori, 70, director-general and distinguished professor of Kyoto University Institute for Advanced Study.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]