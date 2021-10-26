Japan PM Kishida to Attend COP26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he plans to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday.

Kishida plans to participate in some sessions of a two-day COP26 summit from Monday, after Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

He is also making arrangements to hold talks individually with world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, government sources said.

Kishida aims to show leadership in international discussions on climate change measures.

The visit to Glasgow for COP26 will be Kishida's first foreign trip since he took office on Oct. 4. It is unusual for a Japanese prime minister to make a foreign trip immediately after a Lower House election.

