Noted Japanese Manga Artist Sanpei Shirato Dies

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese manga artist Sanpei Shirato, known for works featuring ninja such as "Kamui Den" (Kamui) and "Sasuke," died on Oct. 8, it was learned Tuesday. He was 89.

Shirato, whose real name was Noboru Okamoto, died of aspiration pneumonia in a Tokyo hospital.

Shirato debuted as a manga artist in 1957 with "Kogarashi Kenshi," after producing "kamishibai" picture card shows.

Two years later, he began publishing the "Ninja Bugeicho Kagemaruden," a historical drama depicting conflicts between feudal warlords and peasants. The manga, which features a ninja protagonist, was later turned into a movie.

The manga's illustration of class society captured the hearts of university students amid the protests regarding the revision of the Japan-U.S. security treaty in 1960. It was hailed as a "manga with a materialistic view of history."

