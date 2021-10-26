Ex-Princess Mako Looking Forward to Future with Husband

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Princess Mako said Tuesday that she hopes to "work together and walk side by side" with her husband Kei Komuro.

Mako, 30, the first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, held a 10-minute press conference with Komuro, also 30, at a Tokyo hotel from around 2 p.m. (5 a.m. GMT) to report their marriage the same day.

"Kei is irreplaceable," Mako, who lost her status as an Imperial Family member upon her marriage with Komuro, a commoner, under the Imperial House Law, said at the start of the press meet. "Marriage was a necessary decision for us to live our lives while caring for our feelings," she said.

"I want to live my one and only life with the person I love," said Komuro, who works at a law firm in New York. On the money issue between Komuro's mother and her former fiance, he said that he will do all he can to resolve the problem.

After making initial remarks, they distributed their written answers to five questions submitted in advance by the press club at the Imperial Household Agency, the Japan Magazine Publishers Association and the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. The couple was initially slated to take questions from reporters at the press conference, but the plan was changed because of Mako's health condition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]