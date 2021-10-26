Nighttime Foot Traffic Grows after Lifting of COVID-19 Curbs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Pedestrian traffic grew in busy districts in the Tokyo metropolitan area and the western prefecture of Osaka on Monday night, after COVID-19 restrictions on restaurant business hours were lifted earlier in the day, private-sector data showed on Tuesday.

The levels of nighttime traffic were compared with those a week before, on the basis of the smartphone location information collected by Agoop Corp., a unit of major mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp. <9434>.

Between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., the average traffic increased at 34 of 48 surveyed locations in Tokyo and Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa and Osaka prefectures.

Ginza Station in central Tokyo saw a 24.8 pct rise, and the Kabukicho night entertainment district near Shinjuku Station posted a 9.6 pct increase.

Foot traffic was up 8.7 pct at the Center-gai shopping street near Shibuya Station, up 9.2 pct at Nishi-Funabashi Station in Chiba, up 10.5 pct at Kawaguchi Station in Saitama and up 19.1 pct at Sakuragicho Station in Yokohama, Kanagawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]