ELECTION INSIGHT: Ruling Bloc under Pressure from Unified Opposition Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The imminent general election in Japan is a major milestone for opposition parties as they could unify candidates in more than 200 constituencies to set the stage for one-on-one battles with contenders from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc.

The opposition moves, led by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party, put the LDP on high alert, with the ruling party bracing for tough fights in battleground districts, while opposition parties could lose together in constituencies where they failed to unify candidates.

Tangible Effects

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]