COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Tops 70 Pct in Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Japan has risen to 70.1 pct, the government announced Tuesday.

Japan's vaccination rate is now the third highest among the Group of Seven countries, after 73.29 pct in Canada and 70.54 pct in Italy, having outpaced 56.47 pct in the United States and 66.69 pct in Britain, according to Oxford University's Our World in Data website as of Thursday.

In Japan, vaccine rollouts have been progressing steadily since vaccinations for people other than medical workers and others with priority started in April, whereas some other countries are facing slow progress after the vaccination rate exceeded 60 pct.

As of Tuesday, 70.1 pct of Japan's population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 76.7 pct has been given at least one dose.

The total number of vaccine shots given in the country came to some 185.97 million. The number of people who has received two shots stood at about 88.79 million. The proportion of such people reached 90.4 pct for those aged 65 or older.

