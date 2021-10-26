Severe COVID-19 Cases in Japan Fall below 200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Japan decreased by five from the previous day to 197 on Tuesday, falling below 200 for the first time since Nov. 8, 2020.

Across the country, 314 people were newly confirmed as positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, while 15 new deaths were reported among infected people.

In Tokyo, 29 new infections were confirmed on the day, with the Japanese capital's daily infection tally down by seven from a week earlier and below 50 for the 10th successive day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in Tokyo stood at 28.6, down 44.7 pct week on week.

Five new fatalities were logged in Tokyo, while the number of severe COVID-19 cases under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria dropped by three from the previous day to 17, the lowest level since Aug. 3, 2020, when there were 15 severe cases.

