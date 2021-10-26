Tokyo Confirms 29 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with the Japanese capital's daily infection tally down by seven from a week earlier and below 50 for the 10th successive day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 28.6, down 44.7 pct week on week.

On Tuesday, Tokyo logged five new fatalities among infected people. The number of severe coronavirus cases under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by three from the previous day to 17, the lowest level since Aug. 3, 2020, when there were 15 severe cases.

