TEPCO Power Demand May Approach Max Capacity in Winter

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Electricity demand in the area covered by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> may approach maximum supply this winter, a government estimate found Tuesday.

The electricity reserve rate, or excess capacity over demand, is projected to come close to falling below the 3 pct threshold for maintaining a stable power supply in the TEPCO service area if Japan experiences a once-in-a-decade cold wave.

The power supply and demand outlook for this winter was released at a meeting of experts in the industry ministry.

The estimate found that, while all regions in Japan can maintain a reserve rate of at least 3 pct, the area served by TEPCO will likely see the reserve rate fall to 3.2 pct in January and 3.1 pct in February.

The rate is estimated to drop below 4 pct in areas covered by Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>, Hokuriku Electric Power Co. <9505>, Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503>, Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504>, Shikoku Electric Power Co. <9507> and Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> as well.

