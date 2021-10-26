Incumbent Mayor Backing N-Waste Site Survey Re-Elected

Newsfrom Japan

Suttsu, Hokkaido, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Suttsu Mayor Haruo Kataoka was re-elected on Tuesday, receiving voter support for his decision to accept a survey to check whether the northern Japan town is suited to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste.

Kataoka, 72, won a sixth consecutive term, defeating Yoshiki Echizenya, a 70-year-old former town assembly member who is opposed to the ongoing survey, in the one-on-one election.

It was the first mayoral election in 20 years for the town in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. Voter turnout stood at 84.07 pct.

With Kataoka's victory, the survey, which started in November last year, is expected to continue.

The survey, known as literature investigation, is the first of three steps of the whole research process to select a site for a permanent underground storage facility for spent nuclear fuel from power plants across the country. The first-stage survey reviews geological literature and data, including records of past earthquakes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]