Japan, China, S. Korea to Boost Support for ASEAN amid Pandemic

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan, China and South Korea jointly hammered out a plan on Wednesday to strengthen the three countries' support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' efforts to overcome the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At an online summit meeting of the 10 ASEAN member states plus Japan, China and South Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that his country has provided some 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to ASEAN member states.

Regional cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region is "extremely important for peace and prosperity," Kishida also said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pointed to the need for participating countries to bolster their cooperation while taking measures to contain the novel coronavirus.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that a better recovery can be achieved through solidarity and cooperation.

