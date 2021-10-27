Kishida Vows Cooperation with ASEAN for Free Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested Wednesday that Japan will work closely with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for peace and prosperity under the country's "free and open Indo-Pacific" initiative.

At an online meeting with leaders of the 10 ASEAN member states, Kishida noted that he traveled to ASEAN member states on 19 occasions during his time as foreign minister.

"As prime minister, I will work together with everyone to advance efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Kishida threw his support behind ASEAN's policy of attaching importance to the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region. He also expressed his wish to boost cooperation with ASEAN in digitalization, the strengthening of supply chains and the fight against climate change.

Kishida criticized China's unilateral changes to the status quo in the East and South China seas as "challenges to the maritime order based on the rule of law," saying that he shares the grave concerns held by ASEAN member states and strongly opposes the moves.

