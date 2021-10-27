Ohtani Receives MLB Commissioner's Special Award

Newsfrom Japan

Houston, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani received a special award from Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday.

The Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award" is not an award given every season, and it's an honor," the Los Angeles Angels star told a news conference in Houston, the venue of this season's World Series.

"I'm not sure if I deserve (the award), but I'm really happy," he said.

The award recognizes historic achievements and contributions to baseball. "It's really an unbelievable set of accomplishments," Manfred said of Ohtani's performance.

On his two-way style for next season and later, Ohtani said, "There's nothing I'm worried about now, so I'm confident."

