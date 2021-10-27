TSE to Extend Trading Hours by 30 Minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange decided Wednesday to extend its daily trading hours for cash stocks by 30 minutes in fiscal 2024.

It will be the TSE's first extension of the closing time in 70 years.

The TSE will change the closing time from the current 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in line with an update to its trading system scheduled for the second half of fiscal 2024.

The move is designed to secure more time to deal with possible system glitches, expand trading opportunities for investors and strengthen its international competitiveness.

The exchange suffered a system failure last October that led to a full-day trading suspension and the resignation of its president. It then began considering the extension as a way to secure enough time for trading after system breakdowns earlier in the day are resolved.

