Hibakusha Leader Sunao Tsuboi Dies at 96

Hiroshima, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Sunao Tsuboi, leader of a Japanese group of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors who led antinuclear campaigns in Japan and abroad, died of anemia-caused arrhythmia at a hospital in the western city of Hiroshima on Sunday. He was 96.

Tsuboi survived the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II at the age of 20. He was exposed to radiation on the street about 1.2 kilometers from the epicenter of the bombing.

He remained unconscious when the war ended on Aug. 15, 1945. He later developed bowel and prostate cancers and severe anemia. As a junior high school teacher, he told students about his experiences of the bombing.

Tsuboi later became involved in antinuclear campaigns. In 2000, he became co-chairman of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations.

He met with then U.S. President Barack Obama as a hibakusha representative in Hiroshima in May 2016 when Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the atomic-bombed Japanese city.

