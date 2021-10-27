Japan Average Pump Price Up for 8th Straight Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan has risen for the eighth straight week, reflecting increases in crude oil prices, government data showed Wednesday.

The nationwide average price came to 167.30 yen per liter as of Monday, rising 2.70 yen from a week before to hit the highest level since September 2014, according to data from the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

Gasoline prices are likely to rise further next week, as domestic oil distributors raised their wholesale prices for gas stations by around 0.50 yen this week.

Gasoline prices grew in all 47 prefectures, with Oita Prefecture marking the steepest increase of 4.70 yen.

The highest price was logged in Nagano, at 175.10 yen. Prices remained above 170 yen in Kagoshima and Nagasaki, which have many remote islands.

