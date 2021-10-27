Okinawa Struggling with Pumice Stones from Eruption

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa prefectural officials met Wednesday to discuss ways to collect a large amount of pumice stones apparently from the eruption of an undersea volcano from the Ogasawara Islands.

Many parts of the main island of Okinawa, southernmost Japan, have been affected by the pumice stones floating from the Ogasawara island chain, located some 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.

The officials agreed to set up a task force to consider ways to combat the stones. They also agreed to seek state subsidies to cover costs to deal with the situation.

"We need to act quickly as there is a huge impact on the fisheries and tourism industries as well as the environment," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told the officials.

The pumice stones are believed to have been caused by an eruption in August of the Fukutokuokanoba submarine volcano in the Ogasawara chain, according to prefectural officials and others.

