Ex-Nihon Univ. Exec Served New Breach of Trust Arrest Warrant

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors served new arrest warrants to a former executive of Nihon University and another man on Wednesday for allegedly causing damage of about 200 million yen in total to the university in connection with medical equipment and system contracts.

The 64-year-old former board member of the major Japanese private university, Tadao Inoguchi, and Masami Yabumoto, a 61-year-old former head of Kinshukai Group, a medical corporation group based in the western Japan city of Osaka, were served new warrants on suspicion of breach of trust by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad.

The squad did not clarify whether the two admitted the charges against them.

The two are suspected of having increased quotation prices of lease contracts totaling some 1,463 million yen for seven items of medical equipment, such as for magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography, to be used at the university's Itabashi Hospital in Tokyo, by having a company linked to the Yabumoto side take part in the procurement process unnecessarily late last December.

They allegedly caused losses of some 131 million yen, or the difference between the padded and actual lease prices, to Nihon University, which concluded the contracts around March.

