Japan Newly Confirms 312 People with Coronavirus

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 312 people as positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, along with seven new deaths among infected people.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in the country fell by 13 from the previous day to 184.

In Tokyo, 36 people newly tested positive. The capital's daily infection tally was down by five from a week earlier and below 50 for the 11th consecutive day. The seven-day moving average of daily figures stood at 27.9, down 41 pct week on week.

The Tokyo metropolitan government also reported two new fatalities, while the number of severely ill people under its criteria down by one from the previous day to 16.

