Tokyo Newly Finds 36 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Wednesday that 36 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo's daily infection tally was down by five from a week earlier and below 50 for the 11th consecutive day. The seven-day moving average of daily figures stood at 27.9, down 41 pct week on week.

The metropolitan government also reported two new fatalities among infected people, while the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus under its criteria decreased by one from the previous day to 16.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]