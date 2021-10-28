Concern Shown over S. China Sea Situation at East Asia Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Multiple world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the East Asia Summit on Wednesday expressed concern over the situation in the South China Sea, where China has been ramping up its presence by promoting the development of military bases.

The summit, held online, was participated by leaders from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, the United States, China and others.

At the meeting, Kishida said that activities raising tensions and going against the rule of law are seen in the South China Sea.

"We share serious concern with other countries including ASEAN members over such activities and strongly oppose to them," Kishida said.

At the summit, U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated the U.S. commitment to the international rules-based order and expressed concern over threats to that order, according to the White House.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]