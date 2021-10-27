Japan PM Kishida Mourns Death of Hibakusha Leader Tsuboi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a Twitter post Wednesday mourned the death of Sunao Tsuboi, leader of a Japanese group of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to Tsuboi. We are determined to move forward with his thoughts in our hearts," Kishida said.

"Tsuboi cooperated and shared his opinions with us on many occasions in seeking a world without nuclear weapons," he added, noting that the co-chair of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, was in attendance when then U.S. President Barack Obama visited the atomic-bombed western Japan city of Hiroshima in May 2016.

Hiroshima was flattened by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

Tsuboi died of anemia-caused arrhythmia at a Hiroshima hospital Sunday at age 96.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]