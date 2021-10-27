Ghosn's Ex-Aide Asserts Innocence in Final Court Hearing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Greg Kelly, who was a close aide to former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn, reiterated his innocence over alleged involvement in underreporting the Japanese automaker's compensation for his former boss in the final hearing at Tokyo District Court on Wednesday.

Kelly, 65, former Nissan representative director, said he has not committed any crimes, denying the charges of violating the financial instruments and exchange law by playing roles in the misconduct.

He stressed that he had been thinking of legitimate ways to keep Ghosn at Nissan, including paying him post-retirement consulting fees in advance, and that a failure to report such payment, if any, will not amount to misstatement that deserves a criminal punishment.

Kelly's defense claimed that there has been no unpaid remuneration to the 67-year-old disgraced former Nissan chairman, who fled Japan while he was out on bail.

The defense also said the former Nissan secretary office chief's testimony, made in a plea deal with prosecutors, that the official had shown Kelly documents regarding concealment of remuneration to Ghosn is not trustworthy because it lacks details.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]