Japan Mourns Death of Hibakusha Leader Tsuboi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and hibakusha atomic bomb survivors on Wednesday mourned the death of Sunao Tsuboi, a hibakusha group leader who led campaigns for nuclear disarmament.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to Tsuboi. We are determined to move forward with his thoughts in our hearts," Kishida said in a Twitter post.

"Tsuboi cooperated and shared his opinions with us on many occasions in seeking a world without nuclear weapons," he added, noting that Tsuboi, one of the three co-chairs of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, was in attendance when then U.S. President Barack Obama visited the atomic-bombed western Japan city of Hiroshima in May 2016.

Hiroshima was flattened by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. The city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, suffered the same fate three days later.

Tsuboi died of anemia-caused arrhythmia at a Hiroshima hospital Sunday at the age of 96.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]