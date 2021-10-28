ELECTION INSIGHT: Constitutional Reform Debate Silent in Campaigns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Debate about constitutional amendments has been little seen in campaigns ahead of Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

After changes of prime minister since Shinzo Abe, who was eager to amend the Constitution, the ship for constitutional amendment in Japan may have already sailed.

While ruling and opposition parties are in a war of words on COVID-19 responses and economic policy measures, party leaders, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, have barely touched on constitutional revisions.

"We will carve out a path to a new era through the fight against coronavirus, economic measures, and foreign and security policies," Kishida said in a speech delivered Wednesday on the streets of Tokyo's Kita Ward.

He talked for around 15 minutes on the three sets of measures, but he did not say a word on constitutional reform.

