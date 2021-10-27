Tokyo Gov. Koike Again Hospitalized for Extreme Fatigue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has been admitted to a hospital due to extreme fatigue again, the Japanese capital's metropolitan government said Wednesday.

Her doctor found that the governor needs around a week of rest, according to the metropolitan government.

Vice Governor Takashi Takeichi will take the place of Koike until she returns to work.

Koike, 69, was last hospitalized from June 22 to 30. She resumed work at her office on July 2. On the following day, or the day before a metropolitan assembly election, she visited candidates of Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), to which she serves as a special adviser.

Since then, she has often worked even weekends, including for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

