Tunnel Cave-In Kills Worker at Maglev Construction Site

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--A tunnel cave-in occurred at a magnetic levitation Shinkansen train line construction site in the central Japan city of Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture, on Wednesday, killing a worker there and injuring another, according to local police and other authorities.

At around 7:20 p.m. (10:20 a.m. GMT), there was an emergency call reporting the accident.

Two workers at the site were taken to a hospital, where one of them, Takayuki Koita, 44, was confirmed dead.

The other worker, 52, suffered a bone fracture in his left leg.

They were among five workers who were constructing an emergency exit tunnel for workers, according to Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, the operator of the Chuo Shinkansen maglev train project. The accident happened about 70 meters diagonally from the ground surface, the company said.

