U.N. Committee OKs Japan-Proposed Nuke Abolition Resolution

New York, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. committee on disarmament adopted a Japan-sponsored draft resolution for the abolition of nuclear weapons Wednesday, with support from 13 more countries than the previous year's similar resolution.

At the First Committee of the U.N. General Assembly, the resolution received 152 votes in favor, four against and 30 abstentions. It is expected to be adopted at a plenary meeting of the General Assembly in early December.

The First Committee has adopted such a resolution for 28 straight years.

A senior official of the Japanese Foreign Ministry attributed the increased support to the country's "steady efforts to build a common base between nuclear and nonnuclear powers," including by adjusting the wording in a draft resolution.

Among nuclear powers, the United States and Britain co-sponsored the 2021 resolution, while China and Russia opposed it. France affirmed the resolution after abstaining from voting last year.

