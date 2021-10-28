IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa to Retire

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The International Monetary Fund said Wednesday that Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa from Japan will retire at the end of his five-year term Nov. 30.

Japan, the second-biggest shareholder of the IMF, is expected to send a person to fill the vacancy to be left by his retirement.

Furusawa "has always put service to the membership first," Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement. "He is well-known for making sure that the views of all member countries are given due attention."

Furusawa, former Japanese vice minister of finance for international affairs, became IMF deputy managing director in March 2015.

At the IMF, the top post of managing director has been customarily held by a European citizen and the No. 2 post of first deputy managing director by a U.S. citizen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]