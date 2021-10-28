Kishida Vows Steps to Cushion Impact of High Oil Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his government will take steps to cushion the impact of soaring crude oil prices.

"A surge in gasoline, kerosene and other fuel prices is a major challenge," Kishida said in a stump speech in the northeastern city of Aomori.

"We'll consider measures to support people's livelihoods based on past examples," he said.

On Oct. 18, Kishida instructed Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno to ask major oil-producing countries to increase their production.

The prime minister also urged Matsuno to closely monitor oil market developments and the impact of higher oil prices on people's livelihoods.

