Developer Raided for Land-Raising Related to Fatal Atami Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Thursday searched a real estate developer and other related locations for allegedly conducting sloppy land-raising works at the point where the deadly mudslide in July in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, began.

The Shizuoka prefectural police department suspects that the developer in Odawara in the neighboring prefecture of Kanagawa failed to meet the safety duty, raiding the locations on the suspicion of professional negligence resulting in deaths and other charges.

According to the Atami city government, the developer acquired the land in 2006 and started carrying in soil in 2009 to raise the land. The developer reported to the city that the height of the soil mound was 15 meters, but it is believed to have actually reached as high as some 50 meters.

The developer sold off the land in February 2011.

The soil mound collapsed and triggered the mudslide on July 3, killing 26 people and leaving a person missing. About 130 buildings were damaged.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]