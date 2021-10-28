President Escapes Indictment over 2015 Tokyo Plane Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors decided Thursday not to indict the president of the company that managed a light airplane that crashed in Tokyo's Chofu in July 2015, leaving three dead, due to lack of evidence.

Police had sent to public prosecutors papers on the president of Nippon Aerotec Co., based in Chofu, for alleged professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

On Thursday, the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office also decided not to indict the pilot, who died in the crash at the age of 36.

The branch said that it was unable to identify the cause of the crash beyond reasonable doubt. Its decisions put an end to a series of investigations into the accident.

On July 26, 2015, the light plane crashed into a residential area in Chofu soon after taking off from Chofu Airport and burst into flames.

