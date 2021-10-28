Okinawa to Lift Request for Shorter Eatery Business Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural government formally decided Thursday to lift at the end of Sunday its request for eating and drinking establishments to cut business hours as precautions against the novel coronavirus.

The decision came during its COVID-19 task force meeting.

"We'll ask that people take measures, including avoiding the three Cs (of closed, crowded and close-contact settings) and ventilation, so that we won't see a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections caused by a (false) sense of security from having been vaccinated and a sense of relief from falling infection cases," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told a press conference.

Out of the 19 prefectures that were under the Japanese government's state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of September, only Okinawa, southernmost Japan, has maintained its request for eateries to cut business hours.

From November, the prefectural government will not ask drinking and eating establishments to shorten business hours or request that they refrain from serving alcohol to customers. Instead, it will ask that groups of not more than four people eat at such establishments and that customers stay there no longer than two hours.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]