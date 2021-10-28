Tokyo Confirms 21 New Coronavirus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 21 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, down by 15 from a week earlier and below 50 for the 12th straight day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 25.7, down 41.1 pct week on week.

On Thursday, the Japanese capital logged three new deaths among infected people and the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from the previous day to 15.

Across Japan, 274 new infections were confirmed on the day, with no new cases found in 13 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Iwate, Yamagata, Kumamoto and Kagoshima. Osaka logged 61 new cases, the most among all prefectures.

Nine new fatalities were reported in the country, while the nationwide number of severely ill patients decreased by seven to 177.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]