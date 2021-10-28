Japan to Make Booster Shot Available to Everyone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry panel agreed Thursday on a plan to make a third COVID-19 vaccine shot, or a booster shot, available to everyone who has received two vaccine doses.

A booster shot is expected to be given as early as eight months after a second shot is finished. No priority is seen set for booster shots, but the additional shots are likely to start in December with medical workers, who were the first to receive vaccine doses in the country from February.

The health ministry is slated to formally decide the booster shot plan in November.

The ministry panel took into account an overseas survey that showed that the infection prevention effect of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine falls from 88 pct to 47 pct after five months for all people aged 12 or older.

The panel also agreed to secure inoculation opportunities for those who have received no vaccine dose after booster shots begin.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]