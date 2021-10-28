Japan to Ease COVID-19 Capacity Limit on Large Events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to ease its coronavirus-linked capacity restrictions for large-scale events from November, it was learned Thursday.

The upper limit of 10,000 on crowds at large events, currently imposed in 27 prefectures including Tokyo, will be removed, while the ceiling of 50 pct of venue capacity will be maintained for the time being.

The plan was approved at a meeting of a government panel on the fight against COVID-19 on the day.

Currently in the country, event crowds are basically limited to 5,000 or 50 pct of venue capacity, whichever is greater.

However, the 10,000-attendee limit was introduced as a one-month transitional measure in the 27 prefectures when the government lifted a COVID-19 state of emergency and pre-emergency measures there at the end of September.

