Emergency Drill Held at 40-Plus-Year-Old Mihama N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Fukui prefectural government on Friday started a two-day emergency drill assuming a severe accident at the No. 3 reactor at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s <9503> Mihama nuclear power plant in the central Japan prefecture, which is over 40 years old and was reactivated in June this year.

A total of some 5,000 local residents and 1,800 people from about 100 institutions are expected to participate in the drill, which is carried out under the scenario that it has become impossible to inject water into the Mihama No. 3 reactor to cool it down due to a loss of external power caused by a Wakasa Bay-centered earthquake measuring lower 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The town of Mihama in Fukui, which hosts the Mihama plant, is located along the coastline of Wakasa Bay facing the Sea of Japan.

On Friday, participants checked the procedures to be taken in operating a disaster response headquarters. Kansai Electric also conducted an accident response drill inside the reactor, providing electricity using a power supply car prepared by Hokuriku Electric Power Co. <9505>.

The Mihama No. 3 reactor became the first nuclear reactor over 40 years old in Japan to be reactivated since the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. After the country's worst nuclear accident, the maximum operating period for nuclear power reactors was set at 40 years in principle through a revision of the reactor regulation law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]